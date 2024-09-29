NFF commiserates with Governor Eno on wife’s demise

The Nigeria Football Federation NFF on Friday commiserated with Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on the death of his wife, Mrs Patience Umo Eno.

Mrs Umo Eno reportedly died in hospital on Thursday, September 26, following an illness.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, expressed deep shock at the unfortunate occurrence, saying the Federation and the Nigeria Football fraternity as a whole felt the pain of the Number One citizen of Akwa Ibom State and his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Her Excellency, Mrs Patience Umo Eno. This is heart-rending. Our hearts go out to Governor Eno and the immediate family that Mrs Eno has left, as well as their extended family, friends and relations, and the good people of Akwa Ibom as a whole.

“Her passing at this time, when her robust support for her husband is needed as he seeks to take governance in Akwa Ibom State to a new level of excellence, is very sad.”

Gusau prayed that the Almighty will grant the deceased eternal rest, and also grant Governor Eno, the immediate family and the people of Akwa Ibom State the fortitude to bear the huge loss.