NPFL: Bosso, Biriduba confident of Kwara United victory

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

The Samson Siasia stadium, Yenagoa will come alive on Sunday when Bayelsa United host Kwara United, a matchday four encounter of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Bayelsa United will go into the game with high hopes having played two games with a game at hand against Enugu Rangers next week Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Both Bayelsa United and Kwara United share similar fortunes. The “Prosperity Boys” have recorded one point from two games while the “Afonja Warriors” have one point from three games on the log.

Bayelsa United and Kwara United have met four times in recent times in the league with the Prosperity Boys having the edge, winning two, one defeat and a draw.

READ ALSO: Ben has apologised to me over accusation of sexual..

The Afonja Warriors’ only win in the last four games was on the 13th of March, 2024 at Ilorin. Wasiu Alalade’s 15th minute goal separated both sides last season.

Bayelsa United on October 29th, 2023 beat Kwara United 2-1 courtesy of Robert Mizo’s brace on 10 and 33 minutes also on the 28th of June, 2015 United humbled Kwara United 2-0 at home. The both sides however shared spoils on the 21st of September, 2015.

Technical adviser of Bayelsa United, Ladan Bosso in a pre match interview, said they have put the result against Kano Pillars behind them and are now focused on the tie.

He explained that players who went for national duties are available for selection, stating that the target of the team was to put smiles on the faces of fans and Bayelsans.

Also, captain Gabriel Biriduba remarked that they are condemned to win on Sunday having dropped points at home against Kano Pillars.