Carpenter faces burglary, theft charge

A carpenter, David Akinjomo, who allegedly broke into three different apartments and stole properties worth N293,000, on Thursday appeared at an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

The defendant, 24, whose address was not provided, is facing trial on a three-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 30, at 2.00 p.m., at No.14, Majemu St., in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Orogbemi stated that the defendant broke into three different apartments and stole cash and properties worth thousands N293,000.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant stole N167,000 from Mr John Omosekeji’s apartment; N20,000 cash and a shoe worth N6,000 from Mr Sunday Akpobim’s apartment.

He also burgled the dwelling house of Mr Deji Adeboyeje and stole N100,000 cash.

He said that the total sum of the properties stolen by the defendant was valued at N293,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Philip Akinlosetu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with one surety in like sum.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Govt donates over N300m GSM Plaza to dealers…

He ordered that the surety should reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the state government as part of the bail conditions.

Akinlosetu adjourned the case until Sept.12 for further hearing.