Tinubu at G-20 Summit, prioritises  hunger, poverty eradication

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended the opening session of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by host President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The summit brings together prominent leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. The first session of the gathering is centered on combating hunger and poverty.

As part of the G-20’s global alliance against hunger and poverty, member countries are advocating for enhanced financing and knowledge-sharing to foster human development. State House correspondent Musbau Dan-Wahab reports that President Tinubu is scheduled to address the summit on these critical issues.