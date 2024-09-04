Breaking: Governor Sani woos Chinese investors to Kaduna

By Mathew Brangyet

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has successfully showcased the state’s investment opportunities to Chinese industrialists and investors at the China-Nigeria Economic Cooperation and Trade Conference in Beijing.

The governor dropped the hint on his verified social media handles.

During the conference, Governor Sani held a series of meetings with investors from various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, science and technology, transportation, infrastructure, solid minerals, and renewable energy.

Uba Sani presented a compelling case for Kaduna State as the preferred investment destination in Nigeria.

The governor assured potential investors that their investments would be safe in Kaduna State, citing existing strategic partnerships with Chinese companies such as Huawei Technologies Limited, with whom the state recently signed an MoU for the construction of a Smart City.

He also mentioned the partnership with Hebei Province to build an Industrial Park and the ongoing projects executed by CCECC in the state.

The meetings yielded positive results, with many investors expressing interest in investing in Kaduna State.

Follow-up meetings have been scheduled to further discuss investment plans.

Governor Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment and offering incentives for businesses to thrive in Kaduna State.

The conference marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Kaduna State and China with potential investments expected to boost the state’s economy and create jobs for residents.