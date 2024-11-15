Biafra: Ekpa hires US Attorney, Dabiri

The Prime Minister of Biafra Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has announced the appointment of a United States Attorney, Arman Dabiri, to achieve Biafra self-rule.

Ekpa disclosed this in a statement on Saturday through his official X handle.

According to him, the Attorney, Dabiri, will be instrumental in the actualisation of Biafra independence.

Ekpa noted that Arman will focus on advising BRGIE on US recognition of the Biafra independence declaration.

“In preparation for the declaration of the restoration of independence for the United States of Biafra and the pursuit of recognition, the Biafra government is proud to announce to the Biafra people that we have added Arman Dabiri, a very big Iroko, to our international legal team.

“Arman will focus on advising the Biafra Government on US recognition while other international lawyers continue their work in their various assignments,” he stated.

This comes as Ekpa months ago vowed to declare Biafra independence on December 2, 2024.