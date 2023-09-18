Arteta reveals his two regrets at Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed two significant regrets he carries from his time at the helm at Emirates.

Arteta’s statements came to light after a recent decision that raised eyebrows when he opted to start David Raya ahead of the established goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale against Everton in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

When asked about his choice, the Spaniard drew attention to the historical precedent of giving opportunities to backup players.

The former Manchester City assistant manager cited examples such as Fabio Vieira playing over Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah getting the nod over Gabriel.

READ ALSO: Crisis imminent in FCT Hospital Management Board over.

“I am a really young manager, I have only had three and a half years in the job and I have few regrets,” Arteta said via Arsenal Buzz.

“It was on two occasions, that after 60 minutes and at 85 minutes in two games in this period I could have changed the keeper at that moment, and I didn’t do it.

“I didn’t have the courage to do it, but I am able to take a winger or a striker and put a central defender at the back to make a back five and hold that result. We drew those games and I was so unhappy.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com