Crisis imminent in FCT Hospital Management Board over Act’s breach

as Consultants, other staff kick

By Ukpono Ukpong

The bickering over the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Kawu as the Director General, of FCT Hospital Management Board by the by the former Minister of FCT, Malam Mohammed Bello is gradually reaching a point of explosion.

This is as aggrived consultants and other staff described the appointment as an outright breach of the Act, establishing the Board.

Investigation has revealed that the consultants among the doctors have over the years grumbled over the appointment of Kawu by the former Minister of FCT to head the Board as Director General.

They cited Part III (10) of the Act, which says, “the Director General shall hold a post graduate medical fellowship qualification obtained of at least eight years prior to his appointment as Director General”.

Credible inside source revealed that Mohammed Kawu does not have this qualification and therefore an error for him to be heading such critical health agency where there are many consultants that have the required qualifications.

The War was said to be escalating following the DG’s alleged haste in implementing the revised civil service rules which requires “a Director SGL on 17 or its equivalent by whatever nomenclature it is described in MDAs shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight years on the post”.

The angry doctors have also complained that the DG has no business to still be hanging on since the hospital management has no board now.

They said that the Board had long been dissolved, but the DG is still occupying the office and is fighting to flush out consultants out of the system.

Reacting to the issues, Dr. Mohammed Kawu debunked the report that he was staying in the office illegally.

He also said that FCT Ministers have waded into the matter of retirement for consultants, noting that very soon, all grey areas will be sorted out.

