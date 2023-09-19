UEFA champions league match, team news, goal scorers and stats

UEFA, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is doubtful with an inflamed tendon and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, while Manuel Neuer (calf), Kingsley Coman (muscle), Raphael Guerreiro (calf) and Tarek Buchmann (hamstring) all remain in the treatment room.

Tuchel briefly experimented with both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as defensive midfielders towards the end of the draw with Leverkusen following Kimmich’s second-half withdrawal, but the German’s potential absence on Wednesday will likely see Konrad Laimer start in centre-midfield alongside Goretzka.

Former Tottenham Hotspur talisman Kane has scored four goals in as many Bundesliga games so far this season, and the England captain is set to be joined in attack by Serge Gnabry and former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, while Jamal Musiala, who has recovered from injury, will battle with Thomas Muller for a start in the number 10 role.

Manchester United

As for Man United, they have been dealt a fresh injury blow as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is facing “several weeks” out after sustaining an unspecified injury against Brighton; Diogo Dalot is therefore set to start at right-back.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia (all muscle), Mason Mount (hamstring), Sofyan Amrabat (back), Tom Heaton (calf), Amad Diallo (knee) and Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) are also on the sidelines, but Ten Hag has revealed that at least one of those players could be fit to return on Wednesday.

However, the Red Devils will definitely be without Antony who will remain absent ‘until further notice’ amid allegations of assault made against him, while Jadon Sancho is also unavailable after being banished from first-team training following his social media outburst at Ten Hag.

After unsuccessfully deploying a 4-4-2 diamond formation in the loss to Brighton, Ten Hag could revert to a 4-2-3-1 setup against Bayern, with either Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho or Facundo Pellistri handed a start on the right flank.

