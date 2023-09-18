Guardiola predicts what will happen to Man Utd

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, believes that Manchester United and Chelsea will improve after their poor start to this Premier League season.

United lost 3-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday, while Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Erik ten Hag’s men have now suffered three defeats in their first five Premier League games, while the Blues have registered only one win.

But Guardiola has said both United and Chelsea will hit form “sooner or later”.

When asked about United’s start, Guardiola said: “Well they didn’t start like I think they expected, like Chelsea, but always Man United, Chelsea, sooner or later they take the rhythm.

“But it is important for us, after winning the treble, [winning] five from five is really, really good.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has jokingly said that Jude Bellingham is so good that he might be lying about his age.

While speaking to Telefoot (h/t Madrid Xtra), the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said that at 20 years of age, Bellingham is too good.

“Jude Bellingham? Maybe he’s a liar… he’s too good for his age,” he said about the midfielder.

Manchester City had almost snapped Bellingham

Towards the end of the 2022/23 season, it was believed that Manchester City would end up signing Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

Back then, the recent treble winners were branded the favourites to land the midfielder after Liverpool had backed away from the transfer due to financial reasons.

Now, Real Madrid’s interest was imminent, but City had been steadily building their confidence in securing Bellingham’s services. Their pursuit was motivated by concerns about the enduring commitment of Ilkay Gundogan, who eventually ended up joining Barcelona.

