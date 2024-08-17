Anambra commissioner, wife kidnapped, aide killed en route to Abuja for wedding

BY NKIRU NWAGBO

Anambra State Commissioner for Youth, Patrick Aghamba and his wife, have been allegedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

In the same vein the commissioner’s Special Assistant Mr ABK Offiah was killed in the process.

The incident happened between Edo and Kogi states and Saturday Times gathered that the trio were on their way to Abuja to attend the wedding reception of the first daughter of Gov Charles Soludo , Adaora.

Recall that Hon Patrick Aghamba had just recently flagged off the One Youth Two Skills program of the state government and had also attended the traditional wedding ceremony of the Governor’s daughter at Isiofia last Saturday in Aguata Local Government Area.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s daughter’s wedding is taking place on Saturday, August 17th. Confirming the incident, the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Christian Aburime, said the government was yet to find out the exact location where the incident happened as Ubiaja, Edo State.