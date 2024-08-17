Tinubu returns from Equatorial Guinea, launches key healthcare initiatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, after a three-day official visit.

President Tinubu, whose visit was on the invitation of his counterpart, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, arrived Malabo on Wednesday.

Right from his arrival, the President kicked off with a number of diplomatic and economic activities between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea rolling including the signing of the Gulf of Guinea Pipeline agreement.

Besides the pipeline agreement, the visit of the President saw to the resuscitation of the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Joint National Commission, under which many other bilateral activities have been set in motion and to be activated in November.

President Tinubu, who was escorted by the Equatorial Guinean Prine Minister, Manuela Roka Botey, departed the Malabo International Airport at 4:03pm

Meanwhile, to improve the health and social well-being of Nigerians, drive economic development, and position Nigeria as a healthcare hub within Africa, President Bola Tinubu has launched the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)-Healthcare Expansion Programme and the retraining of 120,000 frontline health workers.

The first initiative — the Healthcare Expansion Programme — is a major milestone in the health sector as ten world-class healthcare facilities specializing in oncology and diagnostics will be established across the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

This expansion builds upon the success of the NSIA’s previous projects, including the NSIA-Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Cancer Centre, the NSIA-Kano Diagnostic Centre, and the NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre.

Speaking at the launch of the initiatives on Friday in Bauchi State, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, said the new projects will complement the ongoing expansion of cancer infrastructure and equipment in six federal teaching hospitals.

The President stated that beyond providing essential healthcare to Nigerians, these facilities will reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism.

The President also said upon completion of the first phase, the NSIA, through its subsidiary, Medserve, will operate the largest chain of oncology and diagnostic centres in West Africa, with the capacity to train up to 500 clinicians over three years, in addition to enhancing clinical trial and research capabilities.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and the NSIA for their vision, innovation, and dedication to making this programme a reality. Through inter-sectoral partnerships like these, we can achieve significant healthcare and economic outcomes.

“This programme will serve as a blueprint for future healthcare infrastructure projects, propelling us towards our national healthcare goals: saving lives, reducing suffering, and ensuring health for all Nigerians.

“The second initiative, the launch of the retraining of 120,000 frontline health workers, is a personal performance indicator for me as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership. We all know that health workers and other professionals are the backbone of our healthcare system.

“By equipping them with the latest skills and knowledge, we ensure they are well-prepared to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our population,” President Tinubu said.

Underscoring the viability of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), the President affirmed that the nation’s productivity and wealth depend on the vitality of its people, and that basic healthcare is a fundamental human right, as well as a matter of long-term national security.

“The NHSRII has provided strategic direction for our health investments, focusing on critical areas such as maternal and child health, disease prevention, and health system strengthening. The Compact with State Governors and Development Partners, being deployed as the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), has been crucial in advancing our health sector. These frameworks have fostered collaboration, alignment, and accountability, ensuring our collective efforts are harmonized towards achieving our health goals.

“I am proud of the remarkable progress we are making, particularly in unlocking healthcare value chains, restructuring the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to expand access to primary health care by all Nigerians, expanding health insurance, and enhancing health human resources. By making universal health coverage a priority at all levels, this administration aims to foster a vibrant workforce and drive greater economic and social development for the Nigerian people,” President Tinubu stated.

The President emphasized that his administration will continue to prioritize healthcare, enhance preventive measures, and invest in health education while fostering health equity and justice.

During a brief ceremony, where the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare was turbaned as the ‘Mainasara of Bauchi Emirate’, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, thanked the President for his landmark investments in the health sector.

“We thank Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the giant strides he is making in the health sector. Even those of us in the opposition party, we are federalists and appreciate the work and collaboration with Mr. President’s team here, with both the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Health, to kick off this impactful project for all Nigerians,” the Governor said.