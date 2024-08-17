Lagos woman cuts step-children with hot knife, hide them in apartment

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The quick intervention of Hon Oluwatosin Elijah Ilesanmi, Councilor representing Ward F, Ifelodun LCDA, saved the lives of a set of twins, who were at the throes of death in their home at no 6. Agbamu street, Amukoko, Ifelodun , LCDA, Lagos.

The twins who received hot knife cuts from their stepmother were said to have been locked up in a room with the injuries for three days, but for divine intervention and neighbours who were alarmed by the cries of these poor children.

According to investigations by Saturday Times, the twins who are about 10 years, were beaten and their bodies lacerated with hot knifes by their hapless stepmother over an undisclosed offence in connivance with their father one Mr Emmanuel Edun. The boys were battered and bruised by their parents and left to lie on the bare floor in one of the rooms where they were locked for three days.

According to Hon Tosin, he was on his way to office when he noticed people gathered in front of number 6, Agbamu street, Amukoko, Ifelodun, and being his constituency, he decided to find out what was going on.

The neighbours told me that this incident happened on Friday when the boys were beaten and locked up in the house. On Saturday and Sunday they could still hear them crying in agony but on Monday morning, they did not hear these children’s voices again. The neighbours became worried that the worst may have happened and called one of the Councillors living in that area who came, and with the assistance of the people managed to break the door open. The boys were seen lying lifeless on the floor.

“By then, I was on my way to the council when I saw people gathered at Agbamu Street and I stopped over to find out what was happening. I was shocked by the sorry sight of these boys and I had to rush back to my house to pick my vehicle because there was no way they could seat on either motorcycle or tricycle”, the councillor narrated.

He rushed the boys to Bola Ahmed Tinubu General Hospital, in Ifelodun, where the boys are now receiving treatment.The matter was immediately taken over by the department of Social Welfare office at the hospital and according to him, the boys are now under the care of the state government.

In the meantime, the father of the twins Emmanuel Edun known as Baba Caleb, has been arrested by police officers from Pako Police Division, in Ifelodun even as his wife, the alleged culprit is on the run. When contacted by Saturday Times, the DPO of Pako Police Station, confirmed the arrest but said Mr Edun has been transferred to the State Police Command in Ikeja, for further investigations.