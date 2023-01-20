Wike approves Rivers’ largest stadium for Atiku’s campaign

…Warns Rivers PDP PCC Director-General, Dr. Abiye Sekibo

…Explains why Tonye Cole must refund Rivers’ $50m

BY AMAKA AGBU

Contrary to expectations from different quarters, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has given approval to the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The governor, however, explained that the approval, granted at no cost to the Presidential Campaign Council, was that the Stadium would be accessible to the council 48 hours to the February 11th, 2023, presidential campaign.

Governor Wike, who disclosed this while speaking at the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Oyigbo Local Government Area on Friday, said the Director-General of the PCC in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo had no right to want to take possession of the stadium one month before the date of the stipulated event.

He warned Dr. Sekibo not to provoke the Rivers State government by desperately wanting to take possession of the State owned-stadium weeks to the campaign, or else the approval would be cancelled.

READ ALSO: President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Lagos

Governor Wike, however, said by the approval he signed, Dr. Sekibo and his group could only begin to access the stadium two days to the event to verify and put in place what they required for their rally.

“Let me also use this opportunity to warn Abiye Sekibo, we have made approval for your presidential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, February 11th. You have no right to begin to go to the stadium now. We cannot give you access to the stadium now. We can only give you access to the stadium two days to the occasion for you to prepare.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect. Dare it again, I will cancel it. Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down,” he said.

The governor wondered why Dr. Sekibo was acting against the approval given to him, saying it appeared that he was looking for reason to blame someone in the event that the rally failed.

He continued: “I know you are not ready to do that rally. You are only looking for excuse. But you must do it. I know you are going to import people, no problems, go and import. We have given you the stadium.”

Governor Wike also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State for blaming the crisis that greeted the campaign of its governorship candidate in Mile one Diobu, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

The governor stressed that APC became a victim to the brewing crisis between the two factions in Rumuwoji community because they did not address their demands adequately.

Governor Wike wondered why APC did not encounter crisis with their rallies when they used the Tipper Park in Etche Local Government and the IYM secretariat in Ikwerre Local Government.

The governor asked them to stop complaining if they were not ready for the forthcoming general election because “the PDP in the state is fully prepared for the election.”

Governor Wike mocked Senator Andrew Uchendu, because “despite serving in several administrations, he failed to attract development project to his Mgbuitanwo community.”

According to the governor, it was his administration that contracted Julius Berger to construct internal roads, fitted with street light in Mgbuitanwo.

The governor alleged that the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, in collusion with the immediate past administration of governor Chibuike Amaechi, sold the State gas turbines and diverted $50 Million from the State account.

Governor Wike said the APC governorship was then facing alleged criminal charges, with the state government demanding from him to refund the $50million, which it wanted to use for development projects.

“Go and bring our money back. We want to use the money develop the people of Oyigbo, to develop the people of Rivers state,” Wike said.

The governor further accused the APC governorship candidate of masterminding the killing of scores of persons in Abonnema by the military during the 2019 general election.

The Rivers State governor told the Oyigbo people to know that the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, would continue from where his administration would stop and consolidate on the gains made already.

In his address, Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, issued stern warning to Mr. Tonye Cole, to focus on his campaign and leave him out of his affairs.

Sir Fubara insisted that his administration when elected would follow in the footsteps of the outgoing government on the slogan of continuity and consolidation.

According to him, he would build on the infrastructural development secured by the Wike’s administration in Oyigbo, sustain the gains in security, provision of quality educational infrastructure, create conducive business climate to promote small scale businesses, while improving on the quality of life of the citizenry.

Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, said governor Wike had done so well, adding that Fubara would consolidate on his achievements.

Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ambassador Desmond Akawor, presented the flag of the party to candidates contesting the various elective positions.

Senator Barinada Mpigi, who spoke on behalf of the candidates, said they were fully ‘Sim-plifed”, willing to serve the interest of their constituents and the state at large. He said they would do all that governor Wike had asked them to do.

Former leader of Oyigbo Legislative Assembly, Mr. Ebe Owulo, said the projects delivered by governor Wike in Oyigbo had collapsed the opposition party in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...