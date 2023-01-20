Buhari to commission legacy projects in Lagos next week during two-day working visit

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

President Muhammadu Buhari will next week be in Lagos on a two-day working visit for commissioning of iconic projects executed by the Administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this on Friday at a Press Conference held in Ikeja, the state capital.

According to him, Buhari would be in Lagos on Monday and Tuesday for the commissioning of at-least five iconic projects.

Omotoso said Buhari’s visit to Lagos has been tagged “A Festival of Project Commissioning”.

“Although Governor has hosted the President during some of his visits to Lagos, next week’s visit by President Muhammadu Buhari will be one with a difference.

“It is a visit where Mr. President will again see the beauty of Lagos and take the opportunity to see first-hand and commission the life changing and people-oriented projects undertaken by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration,” the Information Commissioner said.

The projects to be commissioned, as disclosed by Omotoso include: “the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a symbol of a good working relationship between the public and private sectors; the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world; the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project.”

Also, he disclosed that Buhari will be commissioning a private sector project, MRS Lubricant factory in Apapa.

Highlighting the programme schedule for day-1, Omotoso disclosed that upon arrival of President Buhari, “there will be a short ceremony, which will include a cultural display, presentation of a bouquet and inspection of a guard of honour by the special guest.

“Thereafter, Mr. Governor will lead the guest to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Mr. President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top Government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. There will be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr. Governor and other guests.

“The President is expected to drive through and commission the newly constructed Eleko Junction to Epe road project before departing for the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota.

“Mr. President will take a tour of the Rice Mill – a solid testimony to the Lagos State Government’s readiness to bridge the deficit in local rice production.”

On other activities lined up for day-1, he disclosed further: “We all know that Lagos is known for its remarkable hospitality and conviviality. These attributes will be on display in the evening of Monday 23rd during the State banquet being organized in honour of our guest. Mr. Governor and his spouse, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu will lead other dignitaries to give President Muhammadu Buhari a befitting Lagos welcome.

“There will be musical performances and other forms of entertainment to make the evening a very memorable one fit Mr. President and all the invited guests.”

On activities lined up for Tuesday, day-2 of the working visit, Omotoso said: “Mr. President will commission the MRS Lubricant factory, a private sector project in Apapa on Tuesday 24th January. He will depart Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning. He will take a tour of the Museum.

“The John Randle Museum, a bold attempt to curate our history and culture, will afford the President an opportunity to interact with art enthusiasts, curators, historians and academia, and students who have been invited to the programme.

“After that, Mr. President will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail Project in Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him.

“At the Blue Line Terminal, Mr. President will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

“He will also commission the Phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back, and depart Lagos.”

He disclosed the visit will be given maximum media coverage even beyond Nigeria with live broadcast across several television and radio stations, while all activities will be streamed live on different social media platforms.

“There are plans for transportation and safety issues during this visit,” Omotoso added.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, said traffic would be restricted, but without shutting down any road on day-1.

Although, he said on day-2 there would be some restrictions, he said traffic advisory for alternative routes would be released for residents to plan their journey.

