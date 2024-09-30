Videos on stranded Nigerians abroad on social media: Let’s be cautious-FG

The Federal Government on Sunday cautioned Nigerians to be wary series of viral videos both old and new ones circulating on social media of Nigerians stranded in various countries or in detention camps owing to many reasons from irregular migration, violation of consular regulations or outright committing one crime or the other and requesting for urgent help of the Federal government for evacuation and transportation back home.

In a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Abuja, the Federal Government said the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) is heading the Multi-Agency Task Force, which includes Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), among others to resolve the issues.

“We urge Nigerians to be cautious in circulating such videos (mainly undated ) and note that the multi-agency team headed by the National Security Adviser has been evacuating stranded Nigerians abroad , including those being sent back for various offences,” the statement added.

The statement reads: “In recent times, there has been series of viral videos both old and new ones circulating on social media on Nigerians stranded in various countries or in detention camps owing to many reasons from irregular migration, violation of consular regulations or outright committing one crime or the other and requesting for urgent help of the Federal government for evacuation and transportation back home.

Another one is that of mainly girls, in Bamako, Mali prisons, in a very dehumanising conditions and calling for help from the Federal government of Nigeria.

“Just like the case of Libya and other cases, the Nigerian government has severally evacuated thousands of Nigerians stranded in Mali, with a warning to avoid any temptation to be lured there. But they still return.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) is heading the Multi-Agency Task Force, which includes Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) , Nigeria Immigration Service,(NIS), among others. We urge Nigerians to be cautious in circulating such videos (mainly undated ) and note that the multi-agency team headed by the National Security Adviser, has been evacuating stranded Nigerians abroad , including those being sent back for various offences.

“While we note that the Federal Government is working round the clock to see to the welfare of its citizens wherever they may be in line with its citizens’ diplomacy, we reiterate again that irregular migration and criminal activities must be avoided as the penalties are severe and deadly”.