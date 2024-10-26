Why I have never been in love – BBNaija star, Vee

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Victoria Adeyele known as Vee, has opened up about her love life and why she has never fallen in love.

The reality star said falling in love requires a certain level of trust and vulnerability, which she does not have yet.

Adding that one thing she can never tolerate in any relationship is lying though she can look past other shortcomings.

She made this revelation during an interview on the ‘Dear Ife podcast’. According to Vee, life is about learning your lessons, and you have to be on guard. She also admitted that she has never been in love blindly.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in love. To enjoy love, you have to have no guard and completely trust someone and I think that’s why I haven’t been able to ever truly be there yet. I’ve loved someone but I don’t think I’ve ever been in love, blindly in love.”

READ ALSO: FG Drops Charges Against Journalists

“There is always something and I’m someone who would see a red flag and fold it into my pocket but I’m aware of it. Everyone has their red flags, but I think one major one that causes me to step back and keep my guard up is the lies,” she said.

Recounting a personal experience where somebody raised allegation against her man which he denied, she admitted that the lady only wanted to test the relationship on her behalf.

Vee explains more, “I’ve been in a situation where a random account messaged me with screenshots, saying that they have been sending naked pictures to my partner. She said that she wanted to test our relationship on my behalf and he had seen them and liked a few.

“When I presented the situation to him, he said people were sharing his account with him and the story wasn’t straight at the end of the day. I just knew that lies were being told because you can always sense when someone is lying,”