Traders lament as Nyesom Wike demolishes Kilishi market in Abuja

The Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday demolished the popular Kilishi market in Area 1, Abuja leaving many traders disorganized.

Gistmania reports that Kilishi is a dried beef similar to jerky made from cow, sheep, or goat meat in Nigeria.

The demolition occurred following a notice issued on Sunday by Muktar Galadima, the FCTA Director of Development Control, during a meeting with traders and owners of shops at the Area 1 shopping complex.

The meeting was to reach an understanding with the traders and owners of shops in the area before the demolition was carried out.

Galadima stated that attachment shops, other illegal constructions, and parking lots have made the roads around the complex impassable.

A Kilishi trader at the Area 1 shopping centre, Aminu Maradun told the whistler that the officials only told the traders that they needed to clean up the area and not demolish it. He added that he was surprised to see that the market was being demolished when he arrived there on Monday morning.

“I am surprised, I don’t know what is happening. They are demolishing the Kilishi market. They only came here yesterday and told us to shift our things because they wanted to do some work there, but they didn’t tell us they wanted to demolish the market. Only for them to come very early to demolish the place.

“Honestly, we never knew it was going to be demolition. I was called by my people who told me what was happening, by the time I got here around 8:30 a.m. they had already gone far.”

“The whole thing has disorganized us, especially me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Oluwabamidele Adeeko, aka Sensational Bamidele, is a gospel musician who is popular for leading a band that usually played at public functions attended by a former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. He tells BLESSING ENENAITE about his career and other issues

Many people don’t seem to know that you are a gospel musician. Why do you think that is?

The reason is simple. The Bible says, ‘many are called but few are chosen’. The Bible says that ‘as man thinks about himself, so is he’. It is what I think about myself that I am. When God spoke to me, they (people) were not there. I only came to the limelight and they saw it. I don’t owe them any explanation or apology. I am who God says I am.

What inspired your decision to start making gospel music?

I always say that I was born a musician. I started making music at the age of seven. That was when I noticed that I carried an enviable grace. My foundation is Christ-like, so I ran to the ‘cross’ that had always carried my burden. I decided to give God the praise, so that I don’t kill myself before my time.

You are the band leader for the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. What effect does that have on your brand?

The Bible says that, ‘Except the righteous rule, the people will not rejoice. But, when the righteous rule, the people rejoice’. My band was not put together by Wike. I am a band, and it is because of what we have to offer that we connect with the high and mighty in society. I am not a praise singer. I only praise God.

