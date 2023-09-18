Reactions as Samklef raises over N15m for Mohbad’s son

Veteran music producer and recording artist, Samuel Oguachuba better known as Samklef has earned praises from Nigerians for raising over N15 million for late singer, Mohbad’s son.

The music producer made the news known on his Twitter page as he appreciated all who contributed towards the upkeep of the singer’s son and for fighting for him.

Along with a screenshot, he stated that the total amount of money raised is N15,567,300.

“Here is the total money raised as at this morning for Mohbad’s son N15,567,300. God bless you all for all you do and for fighting for Imole, he was an Angel among us”, he tweeted.

The news was received with joy as many pleaded with the music producer to keep the money away from Mohbad’s father.

Quote One Shinji wrote, “Any money raised on this Mohbad issue should go to his son and not the money-hungry ‘dad’.

One Black Boy wrote, “Make that man wey call himself papa no touch that money

One Fairy Gbemie wrote, “I love this. May God keep him and make him greater than his dad

One Hericfash wrote, “Make sure this money goes to the son ooo. Not that hungry grandfather

One The Evergreen wrote, “You are doing well

One The King Isreal wrote, “His father shouldn’t get a dime and thanks to we all who donated

One Nohpheesat wrote, “Any money raised in this Mohbad issue should go to his son and not the money-hungry grandpa. May God keep the little boy and make him greater than his dad”.

Meanwhile, Music producer-cum-singer, Samklef has ‘unravelled’ undisclosed information about the late singer, Mohbad.

In a recent post where he promised to engage fans in an Instagram Live session later in the day, Samklef claimed the deceased Canadian Visa came out the same day he died.

The entertainer also suggested that the circumstances surrounding Imole’s death must not to be swept under the carpet.

