The globe celebrates World Tourism Day 2024 with ecstasy

As the world celebrates World Tourism Day, which comes up every September 27th each year across the world, tourism stakeholders have called for the world to walk on the path of peace which is the theme for this year’s celebration as approved by the World Tourism Organization.

The World Committee on Tourism Ethics (WCTE) welcomed the decision of World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) to designate “Tourism and Peace” as the theme for World Tourism Day 2024. The theme is particularly timely in light of the current global climate of conflict and division.

According to the WTO, it recognizes tourism´s significant influence in fostering cross-cultural understanding as a foundation for peace and sustainable development, the Committee reaffirms the vital role of tourism as a catalyst for peace, mutual understanding, and friendship among people worldwide.

Acknowledging the statement of the United Nations Secretary-General “building peace is a conscious, bold and even radical act.” and guided by article 1 of the UN Tourism Global Code of Ethics for Tourism, the Committee calls for all efforts to support peace negotiations in conflict-affected destinations, adhering to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

The World Committee on Tourism Ethics interprets, implements, and evaluates the provisions of the UN Tourism Global Code of Ethics for Tourism, promotes its ethical principles, and monitors their practical application by the private sector including the right to Tourism.

Tourism should always serve as a reminder of the importance of dialogue, peace, tolerance and mutually beneficial interactions between people and countries.

Folorunsho Coker, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, while throwing more light on the essence of tourism as an instrument of peace said tourism in Nigeria helps people to connect and understand more about Nigeria

‘’ It’s about sharing our beauty with one another firstly, and then the world. When we travel within Nigeria, we learn. We connect. We see the best in one another. That is the power of tourism. Nigerian youths are leading the way. Her music stars sell out arenas globally. Their films are watched worldwide. This is Nigeria’s soft power. Nigeria’s strength. Let’s embrace domestic tourism. Spend here. Explore Nigeria. Build bridges across our diversity. Together, we can make Nigeria a beacon of peace through tourism’’ Coker said.

The agency joined forces with the Federal Ministry of Tourism, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), and tourism enthusiasts to célèbrate World Tourism Day 2024 with a walk. The walk from the Old Parade Ground to Area 1 Roundabout served as a reminder of the role of tourism in fostering peace and unity.