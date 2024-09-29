Ministry of Art and Culture to give facelift to museums across Nigeria

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy have launched a groundbreaking initiative to refurbish and revitalize six national museums across the country.

They include the National Museums in Ilorin, Birnin Kebbi, Uyo and Owerri. Others are Gidan Makama Museum in Kano State and Zazzau Emirate Museum in Kaduna State.

The project, done in collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, aims to preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and make its historical treasures more accessible to the public.

The refurbishment program, set to begin in October 2024, will focus on infrastructure upgrades, enhanced security systems, and improved exhibit spaces. By incorporating modern technologies and sustainable practices, the initiative seeks to create interactive and educational environments that celebrate Nigeria’s diverse cultural legacy.

The Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musaw said in New York on Thursday, that the significant project underscores the Ministry’s commitment to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and enhancing public access to the nation’s historical treasures.

“Our museums are custodians of Nigeria’s culture and history. This refurbishment project will not only preserve our heritage for future generations but also promote cultural tourism and education in Nigeria. We are committed to making our museums more accessible, engaging, and reflective of our rich artistic tradition in line with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agendand our Ministry’s 8-Point Plan”.

The project will engage local artisans, historians, and curators to ensure the upgraded monuments are culturally represented and historically accurate. The initiative is expected to create numerous job opportunities within the cultural sector, supporting local economies and fostering nationwide appreciation for the arts.

In his remarks, the Director General of, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Olugbile Holloway, said that the renovation was to enable better storytelling of our museums and monuments.

“The renovation of our museums is a long overdue exercise and the NCMM appreciates the Ministry’s strong support for this initiative. The NCMM intends not to only focus on infrastructure upgrades, but also better curation and better storytelling in our museums. The guest and user experience will also be revamped, and it is our hope that when people step into the new spaces, they are moved by what they see and they leave with much more knowledge about our rich cultural heritage.”

The Ministry invites all stakeholders, including cultural organizations, educational institutions, and the general public to join hands in supporting the transformative project. Further details and updates about the progress of the facelift will be regularly provided through official Ministry channels.

This initiative represents a significant step toward safeguarding and enhancing Nigeria’s museums for generations to come, celebrating the country’s past while inspiring future creativity and innovation.