SGF Akume absolves self of N10 billion fraud allegation

By Msugh Ityokura

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF Senator George Akume has absolved himself of allegations bordering on fraud to the tone of N10 billion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is currently investigating a personal assistant to the SGF, Andrew Torhile Uchi over the said amount bothering on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering

A statement from the Director of Information in the SGF’s office Segun Imohiosen in Abuja Monday, distanced Akume from any form of involvement concerning the allegations

“The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Hon. Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation bothering on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Office leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency , accountability, and integrity

While appreciating the anti graft agency for carrying out due diligence on the matter, the statement urged the EFCC to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

Uchi has been with the EFCC since Monday last week following an invitation extended to him upon a petition which detailed the properties he acquired in Abuja, Jos, Makurdi, Gboko and Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, amounting to over N6 billion.

Investigations have so far revealed that between December 2023 to date, the EFCC has been able to trace about N1.6 billion of the volume of money that was allegedly used in buying porch cars through four new generations banks to nine car dealers in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Jos and Makurdi respectively.

It was also gathered that two Bureau de Change operators are also under investigation by the EFCC over their alleged involvement in the money laundary scam, as most of the funds credited to the embattled Uchi, emanated from their companies.

Further checks indicated that the EFCC is currently working towards getting a court approval to widen the scope of their investigations to the properties in Abuja, Jos and other parts of the country to ascertain the source of the income and how the properties were purchased.

The suspect, Uchi is still in the custody of the EFCC and has made some confessions before his interrogators on how he allegedly got the funds which are largely believed to be proceeds from bribes.

While urging the public not to speculate or draw conclusions on the matter as investigations are still ongoing, the SGF appreciated the understanding and support of the public on the matter.