Senate calls for reconstruction of Zungeru Bridge

By Haruna Salami

Senate has urged Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to embark on repairs, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Zungeru bridge in Niger and Rara bridge in Kebbi states.

It said the reconstruction would prevent further collapse of the bridges and loss of lives.

Senate resolution is sequel to adoption of a motion at plenary on Thursday on collapse of Zungeru Bridge, situated along the busy Minna-Zungeru-Tegina road sponsored by Senator Sani Musa (Niger East).

Sani in his motion said there was need of an urgent repairs of the bridges to prevent further disruptions and movement of people.

He said the reconstruction would ensure protection of national assets, and ensure free flow of economic activities and security in the region.

According to him, the Zungeru bridge, a critical federal infrastructure, providing access across has collapsed due to its deteriorating condition and bad shape.

This, he said resulted into traffic been diverted to the old bridge, originally designed for railway use but currently serving both rail and motor vehicle traffic.

As a result of the diversion, “the old bridge has been under severe pressure, posing a significant threat of collapse, which could lead to catastrophic consequences”, he said.

According to him, over 1,000 vehicles pass through the route on daily basis to facilitate movement of people, essential goods and food items.

He also said information at his disposal indicated of a collapse of Rara bridge, another link between Minna – Tegina and Kebbi state.

Sani said the diversion and disruption caused by the current state of the bridge has invariably restricted human and economic activities, with food supplies particularly affected and heightened insecurity in the area and has occasioned hardships on the residents and commuters.

He expressed concerned that continuous usage of the old Zungeru bridge without intervention measures would lead to devastating social and economic consequences.

This , Sani said could further aggravate insecurity and disrupt national supply chains, that would have far-reaching effect on the well-being of the citizens.

Contributing, Sen . Ademu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi ), who seconded the motion said the heavy rain witnessed this year led to the damage of the infrastructure.

“The earlier we do something about this bridge and Rara bridge in Kebbi state the better.”

He said commuters now transverse over 400 kilometres because of the collapse of Zungeru bridge.

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) the motion has goes beyond Zungeru bridge.

“we used to have Federal Ministry of Works and equipment to detect early signs of defect on roads and bridges. To maintain our national assets is a wise thing to do.”.

Sen.Diket Plang (APC-Plateau Central) said the motion on Zungeru was national cry because of the historical place of Zungeru as former seat of power and the birthday place Late Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Speaking in the same vein, Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) said if we have built on the legacy of Nnamdi Azikiwe, a foremost Nigerian leader, we will not have problem of ethnicity today.

He said the area under discussion “is a hub of kidnapping and if vehicles are allowed to stay for a day, I hope we not be here to condole people who have been kidnapped”, he warned.

Senate in its further resolution also urged the Federal Ministry of Works, Transport and Nigeria Rail Way Corporation to conduct structural assessments of the old bridge and put in place measures to avert further collapse.

It further urged the relevant authorities to access and evaluate the state of bridges across the country with a view to outlining long-term strategies for the sustenance of Federal infrastructure.