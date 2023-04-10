Development: Islamic cleric charges political leaders to focus more on youth

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Popular Islamic cleric and founder/spiritual head of Shafau In Islam Worldwide, Rasool Shafau Imtizaala Muhammed, Professor Sabitu Ariyo Olagoke, has called on government and political leaders at all levels in Nigeria to focus more priority on the youth generation of the country to foster its development.

The professor of Engineering cum Islamic leader spoke at the 2023 Oodu’a Peoples Congress (OPC) New Era Ramadan Lecture and Award Presentation, with the theme; “Omo Oduduwa, Where Are We Going? held at Olunde Primary School ground in Ona-Ara Local Government In the lecture, entitled “Role of the Youth In Nation Building: The Islamic Perspective,” Professor Olagoke, who was also a recipient of the Oodu’a New Era Award, highlighted the challenges facing the Nigerian youths, while also providing insights into what governments could do to harness the enormous youth potentials of the nation, quoting copiously from the Holy Quran.

Apart from the roles of the government he highlighted, he also spoke about the roles of the homes and parents as well as the undoing of the youths themselves.

“Youths, from child rearing, must follow the normal process of non discrimination about sex and gender, with access to same training, schooling and professionalism. You must begin to be sensitive to campus politics, starting from classroom administration.

“At the home front, they must fully participate in house chores and home administration. Parents must share experience in (according to Quran 31:13) with high regards for the parents and without being fatalistic about life (reliance on God and training for technical specialisation needs).

“The Holy Prophet Muhammed (SAW) submitted that: ‘Talent must be developed to skill to be relevant in community in community service and leadership demands (Kullukum Raain-wa Kullukum Mos-uulum an-raiyyatihi). Seek knowledge beyond the theological lesson of your religion as far as to the farthest land of Science material, Arts and Technology – ‘Utlubul ilma wa law bissin,’” he explained.

Speaking about the OPC celebration of tenets of Islam during Ramadan, Professor Olagoke added that people should not judge anybody. What you can condemn about traditionalists is money rituals and such other deeds, saying “God did not send us to convert people on account of their outward behaviours, but to live as good examples to them; you should convince others by God’s aura in your life.

“Let us be responsible parents and give the youths their chance. It is their time; in their prime age, they should be allowed to unleash their potentials.”

A guest at the event, Alhaji Taofeek Adekunle Oladiti (Obama), opined that government was helping the youth, but that more still needed to be done.

“However, our politicians, during electioneering, promise empowerment and so on; but what they do at the end of the day is usually not enough. If God helps this government and the coming one, and they are able to provide jobs, their efforts on the youth would be more noticeable.

“Oyo State, for example, is so big that there is no kind of establishment you cannot put in place. If such things happen in other similar states, government would have helped the youth a lot.

“It is this lack of jobs that makes youth go into vices like Yahoo-Yahoo. Nigerian youths are not lazy. I appreciate this kind of programme. This is where some who have the tendency to go wayward would learn good lessons. But government needs to do more for them,” he said.

A Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Olumide Akinlade, noted that the OPC New Era had contributed a lot to security enhancement in the state, adding that he was not surprised that the body put in place such a programme during the Ramadan month.

Deputy governor of the state OPC New Era, Basiru Kolawole, who hosted the lecture and award ceremony, expressed appreciation to the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the group, Comrade Adesina Akinpelu, adding that he was grateful that the group was able to contribute its quota to the development of the Nigerian polity and Islamic religion.

