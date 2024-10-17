Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence on Senate President

The Senate on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the entire leadership of the Senate.

Moving a motion for the passing of vote of confidence, Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central and supported by Senator Aminu Abass, Adamawa Central, called on all Senators irrespective of party affiliations to support the vote of confidence on the President of the Senate and the entire leadership of the Senate.

Ningi based the reason for the motion on the rumoured impeachment of the President of the Senate, which went viral yesterday in the social media.

According to Senator Ningi, his privilege as a Senator from the North was breached by the fake news that the Northern caucus was planning to change the leadership of the Senate. He said the caucus was satisfied with the leadership of Senator Akpabio and had not contemplated any change.

He therefore urged the entire Senate to rally round Senator Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th Senate.

The Senate after the motion unanimously passed the vote of confidence on the President of the Senate and the entire leadership, pledging their total support and cooperation to the leadership of the Senate

President of the Senate, in his brief remarks, after the vote of confidence, thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in his leadership and reassured them of the continued commitment of the Senate leadership to the development of the country.