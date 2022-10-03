Sanwo-Olu, Adeboye task Nigerians on peace

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, have called on Nigerians to continuously work and pray for peace in the nation.

They made the call on Sunday at the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), October Thanksgiving Service and Special Prayer Session for all State Governors and Deputy Governors tagged “Perfect Peace in the Land”, held at the church corporate headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while addressing the large congregation at the service urged Nigerians, including Lagosians to continue to pray for leaders in Nigeria and for peace to reign in the land with an assurance to believe that greater things are ahead.

The Governor, who attended the programme with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries which include the representatives of Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), said the Greater Lagos agenda of his administration, which had brought about infrastructural development across Lagos State, is on course and more of it would be delivered.

He said: “This service taking place a Sunday after the Independence Day anniversary is very important. And I think our GO (Pastor Adeboye) has said it all. We need perfect peace in our country but for us to have that perfect peace; we also need to have peace from individuals. It is we the citizens that make the country. It is not just about a metaphorical country; it is the people on the ground that truly make a country.

“We need to have that perfect peace in how we live our lives mentally, physically, financially, morally and all of it, and it is only when that happens that it can affect the country. He (Pastor Adeboye) has also encouraged all of us that we need to continually pray for our leaders. People are made up of the kind of leaders they have. So, it is really a partnership by ensuring that the citizens play their roles and leaders also play their roles.

“For me, it is another clarion call that it might not be perfect but there is light at the end of the tunnel. And for us in Lagos, we are grateful because this is the most peaceful part of the country. We don’t want to take it for granted and that is why we have come here to thank God, to also appeal and pray to God for that peace to continue to reign.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also assured the people of Lagos State that his administration will continue to do its best in delivering dividends of democracy and infrastructural development to ensure that Lagos State remains home to all.

He said: “The 62nd Independence anniversary is an important time for all of us to also come together as Lagosians. A lot of things are happening in our state; not just peace, there is infrastructural renewal every day. Even while disruption is going on let us be patient with the government because the commitment to make Lagos a lot bigger for each and every one of us is on course and we all can see it.

“For us in Lagos State is to continue to see the Greater Lagos in our lives. It is for us to pray that the peace and the infrastructural development that is taking place in our state will continue. I know around you, you can see that there are some bits of disruption. If you get to Apapa Road Junction, Yaba and Ikeja, there are bits of disruption there because of the train we are doing and the bridges we are constructing.

“If you go to Ikorodu, Epe and other places, you will see some disruptions; it is because we want some positive things to happen. The Greater Lagos is on course. The Greater Lagos will not be retarded; it will not be stopped. Don’t give up. I want to assure you that greater things and bigger things are ahead of us. My prayer and my wish are that as I stand here as your governor today, October 2, 2022, I will also stand here as your governor in October 2023.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who took his sermon from a Bible passage, 1 Corinthians 7:13-14, prayed for perfect peace in Nigeria as well as every home.

Pastor Adeboye, who prayed that God would heal the land and intervene in various issues affecting the country negatively, urged the people to prepare to join him very soon for fasting and prayer for the country.

He called on Nigerians to pray for their rulers and stop criticism so that God would continue to guide them aright if they want peace and to be able to overcome the storm.

The General Overseer prayed that all the enemies of Nigeria would be defeated so that the people can have peace and the Controller of storms would speak peace to the nation.

