Group calls on police to prosecute those involved in Evbuomama land grabbing

BY TITUS AKHIGBE, BENIN

A Socio Cultural Group, the Benin Solidarity Movement, (BSM), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has raised the alarm over purported plans by one Mr. Enoyin Campaign, the outlawed Okaeghele of Evbuomama Community, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, with the alleged assistance of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Loveworld Police Station, to transfer a land grabbing case currently being handled by the Rapid Response Department of the Edo State Police Command to the offices of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, an action the BSM said is against humanity.

It would be recalled that the outlawed Okaeghele of Evbuomama Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Mr. Enoyin Campaign’s name was among those recently published in the list of land grabbing in a national daily (not the Daily Times) of September 19th, 2022, by the Edo State Government.

In a terse press statement signed by the President-General, Ambassador Curtis Eghosa Ugbo and Secretary Esohe Adun ,the group condemned the action of the DPO of Loveworld Police Station trying to truncate the efforts made so far in prosecuting land grabbing syndicate in Evbuomama Community.

The group said: “Previous petitions against Enoyin Campaign in various police stations including AIG and IGP, why wasn’t he arrested then, why are they now trying to truncate the will of justice now. In as much the investigation is yielding results, the department should be allowed handling and concluding their investigation and made recommendation for the prosecution of the offenders.

“We thought that the duties of a Deputy Police Officer (DPO) posted to any station is to protect the lives and properties of the people who are under his jurisdiction, but reverse is the case of Loveworld Police Station (DPO) who is living free accommodation in one of the residential homes of the criminal element, a properties which he acquired from his proceeds with those who Edo State government has publicly published their names as land grabbers in the state.

“The suspect and his cohorts are behind the killing of innocent people, an action which is against humanity and he should be allowed to face the law. We will resist any move by Loveworld Police Station DPO and the Okaeghale to take the matter to AIG or IG offices so as to truncate justice. The truth must be allowed to prevail,” the group said.

Going further, the BSM alleged: “The outlawed Okaeghele, Enoyin Campaign bought some dangerous weapons to perpetuate their evil acts and as such, those already handling the investigation should be allowed to recover the weapons, which include 10 Pump Actions and three Ak47s.

“We, the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) will never allowed injustice in the Benin Kingdom. and we hereby called on the offices of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5 to as a matter of credibility and transparency that is visibly pronounced by those who are already handling the criminal matter at Evbuomama should be allowed to continue their good work.

READ ALSO: DANGOTE WINS ECOWAS’ MANUFACTURING BRAND OF THE YEAR…

“And also, the Benin Solidarity Movement is calling on the Edo State Government to ensure that Enoyin Campaign and his cohorts does not go free in the society and also ensure Rapid Response Department of the Edo State Police Command is allowed to complete their investigation for the sake of transparency.

In a related development, the Benin Solidarity Movement has congratulated CP Abutu Yaro on his recent elevation to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

“Your elevation is well deserved in view of Edo State Police Command under your leadership making serious efforts to curb the activities of criminals in the state.

“We also want to encourage you to continue the good work you are known for and pray to our Almighty God to give you the courage to continue with the spirit,” the group said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...