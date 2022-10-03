2023 elections: Police train pilots, aircraft maintenance officers

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved training for pilots and other Police Airwing Aircraft Maintenance Officers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Adejobi said that 17 officers would benefit from the first batch of Bell 412EP B1.3 Type-Training Course.

According to him, the training is expected to improve the technical expertise of the Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the Police Airwing.

He said the idea was to ensure concrete security arrangements and prevent operational mishaps during aerial surveillance operations during the elections.

He said the I-G had also approved the training of more pilots on Cessna Citation and the training and maintenance of a fully operational Unmanned Aerial Vehicle squad.

The spokesperson said that the approval also covered the training of more engineers on Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing as well as training for other auxiliary aviation staff.

He noted that the target was to streamline operational inadequacies, improve human resourcefulness and ensure enhanced operational efficiency and cohesive operations.

He further said the I-G had also met with the leadership of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Squadron Commanders to appraise the internal security of the country.

”The meeting is to unravel the possible ways of positioning the Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery through strategic restructuring,” he said.

Adejobi said the I-G pledged to adequately restructure and equipped the PMF with effective trainings to align it with its age-long tradition of basic unit concept and unit deployment.

He said the I-G called on the Squadron Commanders to provide adequate security in their respective Areas of Responsibility, to support the conventional police.

