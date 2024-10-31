Rotary Club of Victoria Island Launches Major Maternity Project, Donates 30 Maternity Kits to Mothers and Newborns

In a significant initiative aimed at improving maternal health, the Rotary Club of Victoria Island has launched a maternity project, focusing on pre-natal, childbirth, and basic post-natal support for underprivileged women in Lagos.

The club donated 30 boxes of maternity kits to Onikan Hospital, benefiting 30 mothers and their newborns. This project, conceived in July 2024 during Rotary’s Maternal Health Month, is part of President Rotarian Best Okoduwa’s key humanitarian goals for the year.

Rotarian Emmanuel Smart, CMC, the club’s Public Image Chairman, emphasized the club’s ongoing commitment to community service, noting that this initiative aligns with the global Rotary mission to uplift communities.

Rotarian Dr. MKO Balogun, who coordinated the project alongside a dedicated committee, ensured that each mother received comprehensive support valued at N25,000. The club’s long-term goal is to extend this care to 100 indigent women.

At the project’s launch, pioneer district governor Rotarian Femi Adenekan and other prominent figures, including the club’s President, Rotarian Best Okoduwa, Past Assistant Governors Fred Ijewere and Sunday Oguntade, Past Presidents Labo Johnson, Dr. Tokunbo Madarikan, Kunle Olatunnosun, and Club Secretary Rotarian Gertrude Onyewuche, were present.

The event was further enriched by the presence of many other prominent club members and friends, all gathered to support this impactful initiative.

The Rotary Club of Victoria Island, established in 1981, has a rich history of impactful projects. Over the last five years, notable achievements include the commissioning of the Global Rotary Radio in 2020, which continues to have an impact across the district by promoting Rotary’s values and service opportunities.

Other accomplishments include a peace and conflict movie directed by President Rotarian Best Okoduwa, scholarships for the girl-child, and refurbishments of local schools.

Additionally, the club has supported international medical needs, like funding dialysis machines in India.

In the past year, the club provided e-learning computer access for Kuramo Senior College, donated literature and academic books, and supplied food to local orphanages.

The club’s ongoing vision is to be a unifying force, attracting people to make global impacts through humanitarian service. Continuing projects such as addressing the lack of potable water at local facilities remain a priority, reflecting the club’s unwavering dedication to community development.