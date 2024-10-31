UN-WCD Appoints Prince Iwefa as Africa Special Envoy on Youth

By Mathew Brangyet

United Nations World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) has appointed Bayelsa born Prince Iwefa Aganaba as the African Special Envoy on Youth.

This prestigious appointment was announced on October 16, 2024, at the Commonwealth Year of Youth Golden Jubilee Celebration in Port Harcourt, Nigeria by Amb. Prof. Tunji John Asaolu, Global Vice President of the UN-WCD and was presented to him yesterday in Abuja.

As African Special Envoy on Youth, Prince Aganaba will play a vital role in promoting youth development across five regions of Africa.

His responsibilities will include enhancing youth engagement, promoting education and skills development, and fostering inclusive and transformative growth among African youth.

The letter reads in part: “This document certifies that Ambassador Prince Iwefa Aganaba has been appointed as African Special Envoy on Youth to Africa continent.

“Ambassador Prince Iwefa is authorised to represent the interests of the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) in all the African countries and to perform all duties and functions associated with this diplomatic position.

“Ambassador Iwefa is entrusted with upholding the dignity, integrity, and reputation of UN-WCD and promoting positive diplomatic relations with African countries.

He is expected to conduct himself in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism and diplomacy and ethics in official matters.”

Responding, Prince Aganaba thanked the UN-WCD and pledged his allegiance to the mandate assigned to him.

Notably, Prince Aganaba also holds the status of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, demonstrating his commitment to youth empowerment and development. The official appointment letter was handed over to him on October 30, 2024.

Prince Aganaba is also the convener of the All-Star Ensemble, a platform created to discover young talents, train, empower, and showcase their inherent talents globally.

This appointment is a significant recognition of Prince Iwefa Aganaba’s dedication to youth development and his potential to drive positive change across Africa.

The appointment ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Amb. Dr. Hephzibah Suobo, Chairman of the Climate Change and Ecosystems Restoration Committee of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly, and Peter Obot of the All-Stars Ensemble, Mr Inebimo Denenu, Abubakar Tijani Wowo of Africa on the Rise Foundation, Amb. Stephen Gbatigbi Ben-Joel, Head of Mission, and Amb. Kingsley Okwara, Deputy Head of Mission of the African Union Agenda 2063.