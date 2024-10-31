Technology crucial to tackling national security challenges —Ribadu

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), has said that integrating technology into conflict resolution mechanisms is capable of effectively tackling Nigeria’s current multifaceted security challenges.

The NSA made this known at a national stakeholders’ engagement and unveiling of the Early Warning, Early Response (EWER) programme organised by Mercy Corps on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ribadu, represented by Mr Sunday Ogar, Deputy Director, Crisis Response, Office of the NSA, lauded the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) for leveraging technology to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Ogar, who stood in for Rear Admiral Robert Obande-Obeya, Director, Presidential Communications Command and Control, Office of the NSA, emphasised the increasing importance of deploying technology to curb conflicts.

He noted that the establishment of the EWER situation room focused on improving conflict response indicators in Nigeria.

According to him, this signifies a significant milestone towards fostering peace, stability, and security in Nigeria and the African continent as a whole.

“The IPCR’s commitment to leveraging technology is commendable and aligns with our national security strategy to enhance security through innovative solutions.

“These systems will reinforce resolve to promote peaceful coexistence and social cohesion.

“It will also strengthen institutional capacity for conflict prevention and resolution and, finally, support economic development and humanitarian responses,” he said.

The NSA said that he was committed to collaborating, sharing information, implementing community-led initiatives and engaging with grassroots programs in order to make informed security decisions based on evidence.

Also speaking, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, IPCR’s Director General, said that the institute was committed to promoting peace across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

He said that IPCR was partnering with a consortium led by Mercy Corps Nigeria, supported by the West African Network for Peacebuilding, Kaduna State Peace Commission, and Plateau Peacebuilding Agency.

The consortium, Peace Action for Rapid and Transformative Nigerian Early Response (PARTNER), sponsored by USAID, began its implementation in Feb. 2022 across nine selected states, starting with Plateau and Kaduna.

He said that its implementation was done through conflict and stakeholder mapping, and the establishment of community-based peace structures.

He added that other initiatives included the inauguration of Early Warning Monitoring and Reporting Groups (EWMRG), Community-Based Reconciliation Committees (CBRC), and Gender Focal Persons (GFP).

“We have equipped communities with the necessary skills to monitor and report conflict indicators.

“This initiative has deepened local ownership and participation in our early warning system, enhancing non-kinetic responses to conflicts and reducing violent incidents,” Ochogwu said.

The Director, Peace and Development, USAID Nigeria, Angela Martin, said the U.S. was interested in building conflict resilience and strengthening institutions of government in the area of peace and conflict resolution.

Also speaking, Country Director, Mercy Corps, Mr Ndubisi Anyawu, said the situation room’s unveiling reinforced the importance of partnership among states, local and international entities.

He noted that such collaboration could culminate in achieving the goals and objectives of nation-building, especially with regard to peacebuilding mechanisms.