Kaduna: Patient referred due to lack of power, fuel in General Hospital dies

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

An emergency patient who was referred from Sabon Tasha General Hospital to St. Gerard Catholic Hospital for lack of power, fuel and a doctor is dead.

Mr. Linus, a 36 years old father of two and student of Kaduna Polytechnic reportedly died on Monday in Barau Dikko Hospital after a brief illness.

The deceased who was also working as a barber reportedly slumped inside his toilet and was immediately rushed to the Sabon Tasha General hospital on Saturday evening in coma.

A family source who spoke to Daily Times, grieving said on arrival with patient at the hospital, they were told that there was no light and no fuel in the generator at the hospital.

According to a brother, some staff also told them that there was no doctor on duty at the time the patient was brought to the hospital from their residence at Katuka Street along Government Day Secondary Road, Ungwan Boro New Extension.

READ ALSO: Delta council polls: 8 commissioners, other…

The family member, also said there was even a slight delay before he was referred to St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, located over a kilometer away from initial one because some nurses were trying to assist the patient, using torch light because of his extremely deteriorated condition.

Mr Linus however arrived at the St. Gerard Hospital still in coma, where he was again referred to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital inside Kaduna main town, the place he ultimately gave up the ghost on Monday morning.

“After eating the food with his children, he said he was feeling stomach upset, and went to toilet where he slumped without the knowledge of the wife, operating hair dressing salon close to their residence,” said a neighbour.

Most residents in the areas lamented consistent lack of constant electricity supply, fuel and doctors in the secondary facility located in a densely populated area in Sabon Tasha community, Chikun LGA of Kaduna state and environs.

All efforts to speak to Chief Medical Director of Sabon Tasha General hospital through a female doctor, Kemi, failed as Kemi neither picked calls nor replied text messages sent to her phone.