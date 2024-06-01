Ramsey Nouah, Joy Odiete, Chris Odeh unveil BRS Studios

A new vista has opened in the area of film and audio-visual productions as the trio- Ramsey Nouah, Joy Efe Odiete and Chris Odeh have pooled resources together to birth a state of the art production platform named BRS Studios. The companies that make up BRS studios are: Ramsey Films, Blue Pictures and Sozo Films.

At the official launch of the outfit which was graced by Nollywood stakeholders, the trio could not hide their excitement at the takeoff of the new project which they say will reshape the motion picture industry in Africa.

The trio are bringing in their different experiences and expertise in script writing, directing, production management, as well as marketing to create a world class audio-visual outlet out of Africa.

Ramsey Nouah, with over three decades of acting and more than 200 movies to his credit owns Ramsey Films and has directed the remakes of classic movies like ‘Living in Bondage – Breaking Free’ and ‘Rattlesnake’. Joy Odiete, the producer of ‘Gone’, ‘Money Miss Road’ and ‘Owambe’ amongst others is also the brain behind Blue Pictures, a frontline film distribution company in West Africa, credited with the distribution of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

A renowned local and international Independent film distributor/film sales agent, she has been a sub distributor to Warner Brothers Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures, Black Sheep Entertainment and other Independent studios in the US, UK and South Africa for over 19 years.

Her works as a film distributor have recorded major successes for the foreign studios with franchise titles like: Harry Porter, Star Wars, Thor, Avengers, Batman, Iron Man etc. She has also worked with Nollywood greats and behind such Nigerian box-office hits like, The Return Of Jenifa, Phone Swap, Maami, Last Flight to Abuja, The Mirror Boy, and Anchor Baby amongst others.

Chris Odeh is the producer of films like Rattlesnake, Nneka The Pretty Serpent, Choke, and Love Lust among many other movies.

The event which took place at Art Hotel, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos was anchored by comedian Stanley Chibunna aka Funny Bone. Actor Wale Ojo, the winner, AMVCA Best Lead Actor for 2024 headlined the event. In attendance also were veteran actors Chidi Mokeme, Gideon Okeke, Osas Ighodaro and movie director, Uzodinma Okpechi among others.