Kate Henshaw openly professes love for Eniola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw may have set tongues wagging over her professed love and affection for young social media influencer Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa.

The talented thespian described Enioluwa as a son and blessed the day their paths crossed. She prayed for him to continue standing before kings.

Henshaw wrote via her Instagram page:

“You’re like the son I never had”

“If I had to paint a picture to show the world what you mean to me, I would use the brightest colours. There aren’t enough words to describe you, my darling Eni… You will continue to stand before Kings and Princes. I bless the day our paths crossed” Kate expressed.

Enioluwa responded to the post emphasing on the joy of collaborating with the actress and noting the strength of their supportive and lively bond.

He further professed his eternal love for her and sent prayers for her continued preservation as the legendary figure she is.

His words: “You said, “Eni, I have this idea. Let’s work on it together,” and we did that. I think that is the most beautiful thing about our love; always present for each other, never shy, always loud and bright. You do not have to search before you see it; it’s right before you. I love you endlessly, mama. You mean the world to me, and I pray God preserves you as the living legend that you are.

“Thank you for seeing the light in us all and helping our candles shine even brighter. We all love you; I want you to know that our country, Nigeria, is grateful to have you in it, and our world is a better place because of selfless people like you. My dearest UNICEF champion. Here are to many more moments as colleagues, mentor-mentee, mother-son, but most importantly, heart-heart.”