Pandemonium over passengers delay at airport

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

There was pandemonium at the domestic wing of the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja Tuesday, as passengers were stranded following the non availability of operating aircraft

Investigation by Daily Times revealed that airlines’ check in counters were clustered by passengers who could not get their scheduled flight.

Passengers who earlier went through the process of checking in, were stranded without operating aircraft to airlift them

Mostly affected was the Air Peace check in counters as the workers simply complained of non availability of aircraft

Contacted for comment, the spokesperson for Airpeace, Mr Stanley Olisa said poor weather at destination was one of the reasons while the airline has unscheduled maintenance of aircraft

Olisa added that Airpeace will never be said to be short of aircraft as it has the number of aircraft fleet.

Olisa explained that any disruptions along one route will affect other scheduled flights for the day.

He regretted the inconvenience caused by the delays and cancellations of flights adding that the airline will continue to adhere for to all safety measures.

It was gathered from the control towers that a time the weather minima in Ilorin airport was 400 meters and not suitable for any aircraft to land at the airport.

Also affected was Green Africa’s 7 am flight to Akure that was also delayed for thirty minutes as a result of poor weather conditions in Akure.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency had last week cautioned airlines and pilot of severe and hash weather.

