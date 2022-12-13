Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary at the 2022 Free Market Square

Humanitarian Dr Yolanda N. George-David, also known as Aunt Landa has announced plans for the ‘10th Edition’ of Aunt Landa Market Square tagged the “Thanksgiving Edition” set to hold at CPM International Egbe, No.1 Akindeinde Close behind Union Bank by CPM Bust-Stop Egbe, Lagos on Saturday the 24th of December, 2022.

Time: 8am

The Aunt Landa Market Square is the only market square in the world where the needy gets to buy food, clothes, medicine and almost every other thing they need to survive for FREE at the price of the “Aunt Landa Love Currency (Zero Naira wrapped in God’s love).

Speaking on this year’s market square, Dr Yolanda N. George David remarked, “There’s too much lack and hunger in the society that even the middle class and the wealthy are struggling to survive.

You can only imagine how the children and widows from less-privileged and indigent families are surviving. As always, LOVE is an ACTION word, so please support us by donating what ever you can as they would go a long way.”.

Apart from clothes, shoes, foodstuff and medical care, we would also be empowering several deserving beneficiaries with grinding machines, sewing machines, popcorn machines, hand dryers, clippers, ovens , industrial burners and many more all for free .

We would be giving on the spot free vocational trainings at the Auntlanda’s MarketSquare courtesy the Auntlanda’s free Tertiary Academy. In this edition tagged ” Thanksgiving Edition”, trainings to be taught include

masterclass on catering, saponification, crafts, and hairstyling.

The ‘Thanksgiving Edition’ of Aunt Landa’s Market Square is powered by Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation & NEPAL Energies. We also have our amazing product partners PEP Nigeria, Every Woman and many more, including our media partners Inspiration FM, Lasgidi FM among others.

Lepacious Bose, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Weird MC, Waje, Do2Tun, Yaw, Timi Dakolo, Nedu, Dr Renner, & many other Amazing Relief Ambassadors, selfless members of Aunt Landa’s Support System would be serving humanity alongside Aunt Landa as always… We are grateful to all past and present Supporters of the Foundation

To donate, sponsor or partner with us, send an email to aunt_landa@yahoo.com or call 09094444028.

