Bode George Questions Tinubu

A former national Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George on Tuesday claimed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu is not from Lagos State.

According to George, Tinubu who has once ruled Lagos State has not given evidence to support his stand that he is an indigene of Lagos.

George asked Tinubu to reveal the name of the school he attended if he is truly from Lagos State.

Unlike Tinubu, George revealed the name of the street he grew up in and the school he attended.

He noted that Tinubu can not point to the school he attended if he grew up in Isale-Eko.

The PDP chieftain challenged Tinubu during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday morning.

He said, “Tinubu is not from Lagos State. You can quote me. If he says he grew up in Isale-Eko, which school did you attend? I grew up on Evans Street in Lagos. 35 Evans Street was my grandfather’s house. I went to the community school. I played football at the local stadium at Isale-Eko. That’s how people knew me.”

There have been questions raised overtime on the age, source of wealth and Tinubu’s state of indigene.

