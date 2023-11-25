Omowunmi Ajiboye: The truth about my romance with MC Oluomo

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Delectable Yoruba actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye, has denied being involved in any romantic relationship with Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo. The mother of two made this clarification through her Instagram handle, following the rumours spreading that she was in a relationship with the NURTW South West acting chairman; a development they alleged robbed her estranged husband Segun Ogungbe, of his rightful place during her mother’s funeral ceremony at the weekend. Stories are also rife that the NURTW boss bankrolled the burial ceremony.

But, in her reaction early this week, through her Instagram page, the actress lambasted those spreading the rumour explaining that the NURTW boss only extended a philanthropist gesture to her which was done openly as part of his contribution towards her mother’s burial. She said that would not be bullied into accepting an offence she never committed.

Her message read thus,”I need to clear the air, I am a virtuous and hardworking woman and I wouldn’t allow my tenacity, name and my truth to be robbed.

“I had sealed it with the King of Fuji Music independently years before my mother’s burial party and as a norm after the birth of a group called CGI (Connecting Grassroots Initiatives), I had to officially invited the pioneer of the group in person of MC Oluomo.

“I can categorically say that I have never had a romantic relationship with him prior or during the party. The philanthropist gave me money for support in the presence of the committee members, a day before the party. It took me seven years to give my mother a befitting burial and which I am proud to do solely.

“Everything I have done single-handedly is always tagged to him and somehow robs me of my hard work. I kept quiet, but I’m boldly saying that I don’t have any romantic relationship with him and this does not cancel the fact that he has been a good person to me.

This is not to say that I did not receive gifts and support from friends and colleagues like everyone would’’.

The actress also had a word for her estranged husband.

‘’As for the adorable father of my children, he has refused to say a word on our relationship status and I have decided to respect his opinion. But, when I see the undeserved empathy he gets in a mutual agreement, I feel tempted to talk. However, for the sake of the beautiful kids, I would keep quiet until he finds an appropriate time to do otherwise

“I am Omowunmi Ajiboye, I will never be bullied into silence. I will never be pressured into accepting what I know nothing about. Let God judge me if I lie, but if this is really the truth, may God bless me more, amen.”

Reacting to the allegation, MC Oluomoh said through his Instagram account that Islam has always encouraged genuine Muslims to support each other in time of need, which is what he will continue to do no matter how people misinterpret his intentions.

‘’Being nice to others is an act of charity, a profound principle in Islam. Even if your kindness is not always reciprocated, it is important to maintain your good nature. This is because our actions should not be driven by the expectation of earthly rewards, but by the fulfillment of our obligations to Allah. In the Holy Quran, Allah urges us to do good to each other, for it is in these acts of kindness, we find our true purpose and reward.

“Regret not the kindness you show, even if it goes unappreciated, for Allah sees all and rewards justly. Uphold this truth, and strive to be a beacon of benevolence in the world,” the NURTW boss concluded.