Alleged arms deal, N220m Bribe: DSS arrests customs comptroller

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

The Customs Area Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, Comptroller Musa Ibrahim Jalo has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), for his alleged Involvement in arms deals.

The operation that led to his arrest was carried out in October in Kaduna, according to insider sources. The source revealed that the DSS arrested him and his personal assistant, Mr Umaru, based on allegations bordering on arms deals.

It was learnt that the customs boss, in previous deal, had allegedly made over two hundred million naira (N200m) which was paid into his personal account.

Accordingly, in the second instance, the secret police, allegedly disguised as exporters and importers and contacted him for another deal and he demanded twenty million naira (N20,000,000) which was allegedly paid into his personal assistant’s account.

The source said when the undercover secret police made the allegation against the customs comptroller, a sting operation had been planned against him.

Sources in the secret police said that Comptroller Jalo was taken into custody a month ago and had remained in the DSS custody while their investigation continued.

When Saturday Times contacted, the spokesman of Customs Service at the National Headquarters, Abuja, Abdullahi Maiwada, he said he was out of the country and directed our correspondent to speak to the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’ through its spokesman, Isa Suleiman who incidentally would not answer his calls. Messages sent to his line in connection with the raging issue were also not responded to.