Again, jubilation erupts in Kaduna as Apc’s Uba Sani defeats PDP at appeal court

Kaduna State has again, erupted into joyful celebration as the Court of Appeal, today affirmed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, Senator Uba Sani as the duly elected governor.

According to governor Sani, the court affirmed the mandate

freely given to me by the good people of Kaduna State.

He said, “Our people graciously gave us their mandate based on our SUSTAIN Agenda.

“Since our assumption of office, we have been rebuilding trust, revitalizing rural economies through massive infrastructural development, addressing challenges of poverty, and empowering our youths and women.

“Our people – centered and inclusive administration has been working assiduously to build bridges of understanding among our people and frontally address the challenges of insecurity.”

The governor said that their administration is a government committed to the progress and development of Kaduna State.

Sani assured the people of Kaduna that no area will be left behind, saying, “everybody is a stakeholder in the Kaduna Project.”

He described the judgment by the Court of Appeal as an opportunity for the citizens to re-commit themselves to the arduous task of revitalizing the state’s economy and making the state a model of development in Nigeria.

Governor Sani urged all those who have exercised their constitutional right to appeal, to join hands with them to chart a new course for Kaduna State.

“We urge everyone to see this affirmation as a victory for Kaduna State.

“This is a time for reflection, not celebration. Let us focus on the tasks ahead,” the governor said.