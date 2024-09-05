Ocean Glory Commodities Rice Mill Set To Tackle Food Insecurity In Africa

As Africa continues to face food insecurity challenges, Ocean Glory Commodities Limited is stepping up with innovative solutions to help bridge the gap.

The state-of-the-art rice mill, situated in Kwali, Abuja, produces 4 tons of rice per hour and was commissioned by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The company said in a statement signed by Daniel Cole Chiori, the Director of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, that it’s premium rice brand NAI Rice and Julie Pride Rice, will provide high-quality rice to consumers, while addressing the ongoing food security concerns in Nigeria and across Africa.

It was revealed in the statement that their efforts are focused on sourcing the best paddies available, ensuring that its rice products meet the highest standards of quality and nutrition.

“Ocean Glory Commodities is not just about producing rice; we are about making a difference in the fight against hunger.

“Our investment in this rice mill demonstrates our commitment to creating sustainable solutions to the pressing issue of food insecurity in Africa,” the statement read.

Chiori stated that with this initiative, Ocean Glory Commodities is playing a pivotal role in contributing to the country’s agricultural development and helping to feed millions of Nigerians with affordable, high-quality rice.