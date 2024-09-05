Group Lauds Presidency Over Tour of Agencies, Hails Gbajabiamila’s Proactiveness

The Initiative for Credible and Transparency in Governance (ICTG) has praised the Presidency for taking proactive steps to ensure optimal performance in agencies directly under its purview.

In a statement signed by Dr. Ochonu Ochonu, the group said the recent visit and tour of critical agencies by the President’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila demonstrates a commitment to productivity and accountability.

The agencies so far visited include the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Others are the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

According to Ochonu, this initiative will boost performance, enhance service delivery, and promote a culture of accountability.

“We salute the Presidency for taking proactive steps to ensure agencies under its purview perform optimally. The recent visit and tour of critical agencies by the President’s Chief of Staff demonstrates a commitment to productivity and accountability,” the statement said.

“Routine assessment tours like this are crucial in identifying areas of improvement, addressing operational challenges, and ensuring effective management structures are in place. They also promote a culture of accountability and encourage agencies to strive for excellence.

“By conducting on-site assessments, the Presidency can make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and provide necessary support to agencies. This approach will undoubtedly boost performance and enhance service delivery.

“We commend Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for his leadership and initiative in undertaking these tours. His hands-on approach and engagement with agency officials demonstrate a genuine interest in their work and challenges.

“Gbajabiamila’s efforts will undoubtedly yield positive results, including improved performance, enhanced transparency, and increased accountability. His commitment to good governance and effective leadership is a testament to the Presidency’s dedication to excellence.”

The ICTG encouraged the Presidency to consider the findings from these tours in resource allocation, policy formulation, and decision-making processes.

The group also called on other arms of government and stakeholders to emulate this initiative, promoting transparency and accountability across all sectors.

With sustained efforts, the ICTG looks forward to seeing positive impacts on citizens’ lives and offers its support and expertise to the Presidency in ensuring effective implementation of recommendations.

“We commend the agencies for their cooperation and openness during the tours, demonstrating their willingness to embrace transparency and accountability,” Ochonu added.

“We call on other arms of government and stakeholders to emulate this initiative, promoting a culture of accountability and productivity across all sectors. Sustained efforts like these will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s development, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts on the lives of citizens.

“The ICTG offers its support and expertise to the Presidency in ensuring the effective implementation of recommendations from these tours and promoting good governance in Nigeria.”