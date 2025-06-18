FG equipping INEC for excellence, electoral confidence-Tinubu

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions, declaring that the Federal Government is equipping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for excellence and electoral confidence.

He gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new national headquarters of INEC, describing the project as a vital step in fortifying the nation’s democratic journey.

“Today’s ceremony is not merely about bricks and mortar. It is about the strength of our democracy, the independence of our institutions, and the future of our electoral integrity.

“As our democracy evolves, so too must the institutions that support and protect it.” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu emphasized that INEC remains the backbone of Nigeria’s electoral process, adding that the Commission’s capacity must be matched with infrastructure that reflects its dignity and significance in national development.

He described the new headquarters as more than just an office complex, but a hub for innovation, transparency, and professionalism in electoral administration.

“This new headquarters is a clear signal of our unwavering support for INEC’s autonomy, capacity, and growth,” he added.

The President further commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for initiating the project under the Federal Executive Council’s directive, and praised his bold leadership in ensuring the protection of Nigeria’s democracy.

He also lauded past and present INEC staff for their dedication in navigating complex electoral challenges.

Directing his remarks at contractors and project stakeholders, the President charged them to prioritize quality, speed, and integrity, this is as he encouraged Nigerians to view democracy as a collective journey.

“Let me also take this moment to commend the leadership and staff of INEC, past and present, for their dedication in the face of challenges. As we break ground today, we also lay a stronger foundation for democratic resilience in Nigeria.

“To the contractors, supervisors, and stakeholders involved in this project: let quality, speed, and integrity guide your work. You are not just building a headquarters, you are building trust in our nation.

“To all Nigerians, I say this: democracy is not a destination but a journey. Together, let us strengthen our institutions, safeguard our freedoms, and protect the future.” he said, before officially flagging off the construction of the new INEC Headquarters in Abuja.