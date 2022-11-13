Obasa wants lawmakers to ensure proper screening of 2023 Budget

By Joy Obakeye

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has charged committees of the House to ensure proper screening of the 2023 budget of the State so as to close the gap between the estimated figure and revenue generated.

Dr Obasa disclosed this on Sunday during his remarks at a 3-day budget retreat tagged ‘Consolidating the gains of the current administration in Lagos State in a transition year: prospects, opportunities and recommendations’ organised for lawmakers and staff of the Lagos Assembly.

Commending the lawmakers for their passion to ensure a greater Lagos, Obasa tasked the committees to constantly be steps ahead so their members could ask ministries, departments and agencies the right questions during budget defence and oversight, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“All over the world, the economy has been bad and affects whether a budget would be surplus or deficit. Here in Lagos, we have our own challenges.

“So bridging the gap between the budget size and revenue is what the House of Assembly should do. When the executive arm determines the cost of projects, the committees should be able to check for the value of such projects.

“I am sure everyone recognises what we have been doing in Lagos and I urge you to continue so that you can always be appreciated,” he urged the lawmakers.

Earlier welcoming participants to the retreat, the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, it was an opportunity for the members of the Assembly to familiarise themselves with the breakdown of the 2023 budget “in order to ensure effective continuity in budgetary guidance from lawmakers to Lagosians.”

Ibitel Consultant, which collaborated with the Assembly to organise the retreat, said it would help the members to reflect deeply on the N1.692 trillion 2023 budget recently presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The objective is to reflect on the 2023 budget as presented by the Governor with a view to getting a direction,” John Mutu, representative of the organisation said.

He added that the retreat would enable lawmakers effectively do a post-mortem of the 2022 budget and identify other priorities of the State that can be accommodated in that of 2023.

