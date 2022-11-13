Economic challenges, great danger to air traffic engineers, public

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The President of the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) Engr Selzing Miri says the evolving technological and infrastructural degradation in the aviation industry, due to the economic challenges poised a great danger to the Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEPs) and the general public as a result of lack of required working tools

Miri in a message to mark this year’s world ATSEP’s day lamented the absence of operational vehicles and deficiency in training, which he noted has eroded the moral of several ATSEPs in certain parts of the world. “We must therefore not relent in engaging the necessary bodies in dialogues to ensure that all ATSEPs has the enabling environment to discharge their duties credibly”.

“Today as we celebrate ATSEP Day, I want to charge us all to focus on our role as ATSEPs in the development of the Aviation Industry by ensuring that we remain proficient, diligent and proactive in providing these services”.

He called for unity of the body as ATSEPs in achieving their ultimate goal of air safety adding that it cannot be achieved without synergy amongst all the CNS-P departments and also collaboration with other sister associations.

Miri explained that the diversity in their work today as ATSEPs provided the aviation industry the opportunity to explore the vast potentials that were resident in the units, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

According to the NAAE boss, the task ahead of them was enormous and demanded unwavering commitment, determination and selflessness to confront the challenges that may arise.

He encouraged all ATSEPs globally to join hands together with their international body (IFATSEA) to push for the inclusion of ATSEP license in ANNEX 1 which was long overdue.

