Philanthropist, Bolarinwa Kashif O, was recently recognised for his contribution to the growth of the National Association of ​Q​uantity Surveying department, Ibadan Polytechnic​.

T​he astute businessman was equally honoured with the “Most Supportive Male” award by Delta beauties connect for his enormous contribution to the success of organisation​, and its activities. ​

Fondly called Mr. Fly because of the good reputation of his company, Fly Multi Company Ltd., ​w​here he captured the hearts and imagination of many with his innovative approach to doing business, unrivalled work ethic, and his passion for humanity and affinity for change.

Asides running his companies, he also gives back to the society by supporting vulnerable persons, empowering the youths and organizing sensitizing workshops such ​as his;​ “School Is Not Scam” project​. An ​ initiative aimed at fighting miseducation, and helping to reverse the trend that education isn’t ultimately profitable, especially amongst children of low-income homes​, I​n a bid to restore hope, educational value and create a better Nigeria.

His Fly​ Fitness​ ​Factory​ gym has become a safe haven for pregnant women, where they are assisted with stressless delivery through healthy exercise, the gym boasts of world-class equipment and it is one of the most visited in the ancient city of Ibadan.

Speaking on his recent awards, the CEO of Fly ​Multi Company​ had this to say; “It is always an honour to be appreciated for the work ​we​ do through my organisation, the goal is to be an instrument of God peace and embodiment of hope in the society and use my platforms to change lives, one person at a time.”

The Quantity Survey graduate and his beautiful wife, Bolarinwa Haishah O, recently partnered with Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children to empower several women in an online skills acquisition programme.

