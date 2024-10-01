Nigeria @ 64: NLC, PDP, Atiku bemoan state of polity

.Nigerians must continue to demand accountability from their leaders –NLC

By Ukpono Ukpong & Tunde Opalana

As Nigerians mark the bation’s 64th Independence anniversary today, October 1, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, have lamented the state of the nation.

The lamentations were contained in their goodwill messages to mark the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary.

In his message, on Monday, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, called on Nigerians to recognise that the nation’s political elite will not act in the interest of the public unless compelled to do so.

The NLC President, in his message, pointed out the consistent failures of political leaders, accusing them of repeatedly betraying the trust of the people to live up to their promises and deliver good governance.

He, however, encouraged Nigerians to continue demanding accountability from their leaders while staying within the boundaries of lawful protest.

“On the occasion of Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary celebration, we congratulate all Nigerians, especially workers for their sacrifice, resilience or robust spirit in spite of serial acts of betrayal of monumental proportions by the political leadership at various times and levels.

“We urge the downtrodden Nigerians who bear the marks or burden of these broken promises, exploitation and corruption to not give up hope on their country.

“In light of the fact that their sacrifice has been taken for granted for so long, they should learn to protest within the limits of the law against injustices and subversion of democratic norms, culture and values by the dominant political elite.

“It should be apparent to the citizenry that the leading political elite are not ready to do the right thing except they are compelled to do so.”

Furthermore, Ajaero strongly warned the political elite, whom he accused of undermining democratic institutions and principles that their deliberate erosion of democratic values would no longer be tolerated, stressing that the time for change is now.

The NLC President criticized the actions and inactions of the political class, arguing that their negligence has contributed significantly to the country’s current challenges.

He insisted that the consequences of their behaviour are evident in the hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians today.

“In the same vein, we would like to sound a note of caution to our political elite whose pre-occupation is to circumvent the principles and practice of popular democracy that undermining of our democratic institutions can no longer be business as usual.

“The consequences of their acts of commission or omission brought us this far. It is time to turn a new leaf. Let it be the beginning of a new low,” the NLC president stated.

In its message, the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charged Nigerians to use the Independence anniversary to reawaken the spirit of nationalism in defence of democracy and national sovereignty against the emerging totalitarianism being foisted on the nation by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP urged Nigerians not to surrender to “the bullying tactics of the APC administration which seeks to undermine the Constitution, emasculate citizens, compromise institutions of democracy and turn Nigeria into a fiefdom where APC leaders arrogantly carry on like lords and treat other citizens as conquered people.”

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party on Monday in an Independence Day message, said the occasion is not the symbolic marching at parade grounds, taking of salutes, inspection of guards and making of speeches but it is the “freedom of the citizens to express themselves, pursue legitimate endeavors and freely participate in the process to choose those who lead them through an unhindered expression of their will at elections.”

The independence of a nation, according to the PDP, is embedded in the respect for the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens by a transparent and responsible government that is democratically elected, answerable and committed only to the good of the people.

“Since its calamitous arrival in the Nigerian political space, the APC continues to barefacedly stifle these fundamentals of our nation’s independence.

“It is therefore an irony that the APC deludes itself that Nigerians should celebrate Independence which essence has been completely diminished by the anti-people policies and programs of the APC that have not only discounted the lives of citizens but also deprived them of the independence to legitimately pursue their endeavors and freely participate in governance.

“It is clear that APC is not interested in the wellbeing of the people. Instead, it is practically returning our nation to a state of bondage, where government is a cabal that has no respect for citizens but relishes in inflicting pain and hardship; where dissenting voices are treated as enemies of State, where corruption, treasury looting, election manipulation, suppression and exploitation of citizens through excruciating tariffs and taxes are now instituted as State policies.

“It is indeed agonizing that all the gains achieved by the PDP in the development of our democracy and credible electoral process; personal freedom, liberty and security of citizens; good governance that resulted in better living standards and flourishing investments in education, healthcare, electricity, housing, railways and roads infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate among others have all been reversed by the APC,” said spokesperson.

The party said it is alarmed by the inexcusable insensitivity being exhibited by the APC which continues to resort to lies, false performance claims and empty promises in the face of abysmal failure.

The PDP called on the APC to recognise that Nigeria is an independent nation and that sovereignty belongs to the people.

“The APC-led administration must therefore listen to Nigerians and review all its anti-people policies and actions that are suffocating life in the country.

“The Federal Government should, without further delay, reduce the pump price of fuel and stem the slide in the value of the Naira by immediately reordering resources to jumpstart the ailing productive sector.

“Again, the PDP urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to listen to the heartbeat of Nigerians. Indeed, Nigerians are hurting! He must act now by channeling resources to projects that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians so that the people can have the life they deserve as free citizens of an independent nation,” demanded the party.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has bemoaned lack of political inclusivity, free and fair electoral process in Nigeria’s 64 years of nationhood.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election while commending Nigerians for sacrificial efforts at resisting anti- democratic forces, urged the citizenry to endeavour to elevate the nation to the greatness envisioned by the country’s founding fathers.

Atiku expressed his extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerians on the momentous occasion of the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary.

In a reflective press statement released on Monday, Atiku emphasized that this milestone is not merely a commemoration but a tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve of Nigerians who steadfastly believe in the potential of their homeland.

“Our nation has traversed numerous tumultuous phases, yet the tenacity of patriotic citizens, bolstered by the solidarity of our international allies, has fortified our resolve as a resilient entity,” he proclaimed.

“On this day, as we mark 64 years of nationhood, we take pride in the enduring establishment of democracy in Nigeria, highlighted by the longest period of democratic governance in our history,” he said.

Atiku further articulated that, “while democracy has anchored our institutions in the principles of the rule of law, we have yet to achieve satisfactory progress in fostering political inclusivity and ensuring elections that are genuinely free and fair.”

He fervently implored the political elite to unite in a noble mission to safeguard our democracy from the precipice of authoritarianism.

“Our founding fathers united under a common cause, championing our independence through peaceful, political activism. What we celebrate today is the fruition of their collective endeavors and those of subsequent generations.”

Regrettably, he noted that the current landscape reflects a troubling decline in electoral credibility, increasingly subject to the caprices of the ruling class.

“Our political milieu has become corrosive; opposition parties languish in weakness, while the ruling party appears to manipulate internal processes to render them ineffectual. Nigeria teeters on the brink of a one-party dictatorship, and it is incumbent upon all politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise and reclaim our democracy from the encroaching shadows of oppression,” Atiku declared, leaving a resonant call for action.

He concluded with an impassioned appeal to political leaders across all party lines to forge a formidable coalition, one that would provide Nigerians with a credible opposition capable of steering the nation towards a promising future.