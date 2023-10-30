Showdown looms as NLC, Uzodinma lock horns Wednesday

…’We’ll hold him responsible if anything happens’

By Ukpono Ukpong

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Imo State Government may be heading for collision on Wednesday, 1 November.

This followed the resolve of Labour yesterday to embark on protests and industrial actions in the South East State over what it described as accumulated ”persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.”

Slamming the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration in the State for highhandedness in treating workers’ issues through alleged deployment of ”fierce and coercive forces of the state against trade unions and their leadership” amid threats of violence against labour leaders from NLC national headquarters and others should they dare solidarize with their Imo counterparts, NLC said on Wednesday, Labour will show it is not deterred by such.

It said Labour would hold Gov. Uzodinma personally responsible should anything happen to any labour leader.

However, in a swift reaction, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, who was contacted by The Daily Times last night, said: ” It’s a blatant lie. Workers in Imo have the best of relationship with the Governor and have not stopped expressing that anytime the opportunity presents itself.”

NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, said the decision to protest and embark on industrial actions became imperative following the state government’s habitual failure to keep to agreements and its continuing trampling on the rights of workers in the state.

Ajaero said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.

“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023 to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.

“Unfortunately, the government has relied on its powers to deploy the fierce and coercive forces of the state against trade unions and their leadership to continue on this line of action.

”It has allowed itself to be misled in its belief that the continued use of threats and intimidations would perpetually dissuade Nigerian workers from taking their destinies in their own hands.

”It is on this note that we want to warn the government of Imo state that we would hold the Governor accountable if anything happens to any worker or trade union leader in the course of these lawful protests.

“All the threats we have received of violence against our persons are noted but we will not be deterred. On the 1st day of November, we begin this march to save workers of Imo state from the grievous harm the government has subjected them to these past years.

“Outlined below are some of the most egregious infractions committed by the Imo State Government: refusal to implement previous agreements, outstanding salary arrears, unjust declaration of workers as ghost workers, vandalisation of NLC State Secretariat, implementation of discriminatory pay, amongst others.”

On the freefall of the Naira, NLC said it would be forced to take action if the Federal Government failed to stabilize the currency amid its alarming depreciation record in the country.

According to a statement signed by Ajaero, the alarming trend of rapid and unprecedented devaluation of the Naira against major world currencies, particularly the United States (U.S.) Dollar, if left unchecked, threatens to unleash a wave of devastating consequences on the Nigerian economy and its citizens.

Ajaero said that Nigeria, being a nation that is heavily reliant on imports, is particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of a weakened currency.

However, the Congress warned that in the absence of swift and tangible interventions, it may find itself compelled to take appropriate steps to compel the relevant authorities to prioritize the rescue of the Naira, the economy, and ultimately, the entire nation.

The Labour leader said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to emphasize that the repercussions of this crisis will be felt acutely by workers and the masses, leading to an unbearable surge in inflation rates. The potential chaos and suffering that may ensue from such a scenario are, quite frankly, unimaginable.

“We are highly pained at the actions of many Nigerians especially Public officials whose policies and actions ought to be unwaveringly patriotic and on the side of the economy and the people but who have sadly chosen to do otherwise.

”It is said that a dog does not eat the bone hung on its neck, but our leaders have consistently devoured theirs to the detriment of the nation and in total breach of Public trust and confidence.

“The unrestrained taste of our Public officials for products manufactured outside the shores of Nigeria is grossly unpatriotic and lays our economy prostrate and our nation tottering on the brink of disaster. This penchant is one of the most contributory factors to the apparent high coefficient of imports which have had devastating effects on the value of the Naira. It is unhealthy for public officials in various capacities to reward themselves with tools that are imported from outside our shores.

“Nigeria is fortunately currently blessed with local producers in certain sectors whose brands meet international standards and can therefore meet the demands of certain products for the public service in the country. We are therefore surprised that rather than patronize these brands, our public officials insist on the use of foreign products, yet we want the value of the Naira to remain robust in the foreign exchange market. The simple maxim is that, you cannot have your cake and eat it. It is either we put our food where our mouth is or we end up destroying our economy with our own hands.

“These actions of our public officials de-markets the Naira and is one of the most dangerous factors sounding the death knell on the local currency. We therefore call on all Nigerian public officials to be more patriotic in their choices and favour locally manufactured goods. The positive multipliers created by patronizing locally manufactured goods are huge and capable of jump-starting the critical sectors of the nation’s economy, but our refusal to do that has left the Naira wobbling and teary.

“Every money spent on buying foreign-made goods creates jobs outside the country to the detriment of our labour market and puts pressure on the Naira. However, every amount spent on purchasing locally manufactured goods, creates jobs in Nigeria, thus increases employment, elevates income, reduces poverty and much more, reduces the pressure on the Naira as it encourages local manufacturers to increase production, raise their standards and create better chances for export.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress hereby calls upon the custodians of our economy to recognize the gravity of the situation and take immediate and decisive action to halt this uncontrolled depreciation of the Naira. We implore the monetary authorities to implement effective measures to safeguard the Naira, stabilize the economy, and secure the future of our beloved nation.

“We need to deliberately protect the Naira by buying locally manufactured goods especially those used by public office holders. We still remember when the Peugeot and VW brands were used as official vehicles in the public sector and that made a lot of sense. We insist that we return to the idea of using only locally made vehicles for public officials in Nigeria. Any person in Public office whose taste has become exogenously determined should satisfy that through his own purse and not the public treasury.”

