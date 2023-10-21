Late Prof. Irukwu eulogised, decorated as hero of Ndigbo

By Emeka Okafor

The International Conference Centre in Umuahia witnessed an outpouring of encomiums during the commendation service for the late Prof. Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu, an insurance guru and former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

At the event organized by the Abia State government, Governor Dr. Alex Otti praised Professor Joseph Irukwu as a seasoned administrator and selfless statesman who championed the cause of Ndigbo throughout his life.

Represented by the Secretary to Abia State Government (SSG), Professor Kenneth Kalu, the Governor recalled the deceased’s contributions to the insurance and legal professions. He highlighted that Irukwu was the pioneer President of the Nigeria Rail Insurance Corporation and the first Professor of Insurance in Nigeria, later achieving the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Governor urged Irukwu’s family and all those he left behind to find solace in the fact that the late sage positively impacted numerous lives. He offered his condolences to the Irukwu family, the people of Item, and all Abians, emphasizing the irreplaceable loss and praying for strength to bear it.

Speaking on behalf of the Abia State Council of Elders, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu commended the late Professor’s patriotism and love for the people of Item and Ndigbo. He noted the effectiveness with which Professor Joe Irukwu chaired the Abia State Council of Elders, underscoring the council’s growth and significance during his tenure.

The President General of the Item Development Association, Sir Onwuka Orji, celebrated the deceased as a unifying force for Ndi Item. He described Irukwu as a great mentor and icon responsible for development and honor in Item land.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, expressed pride in the late Professor Joe Irukwu, regarding him as a hero of Igboland. He announced that Irukwu’s name would be inscribed in the hall of fame of Ndigbo and called upon Igbo youths to emulate the leadership qualities of the late sage. Chief Iwuanyanwu also revealed plans by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to establish a hall of fame for Igbo youths who distinguish themselves in their respective fields.

In his sermon, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, President of Vision Africa Radio, emphasized that Prof. Joe Irukwu not only earned a name for himself but also left a lasting legacy. He encouraged the congregation to lead lives that would be remembered and cherished.

The event also saw the Ohaneze Ndigbo decorating the late Professor Irukwu as the hero of Ndigbo.

Prominent figures and stakeholders in Igboland attended the event, including former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, and numerous other dignitaries.

