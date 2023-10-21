UNICEF: 3,000 vulnerable youths, women in Adamawa receive training

By Tom Garba

The Adamawa Mass Education Board, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has launched a Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) program, aimed at empowering 3,000 vulnerable youths and women in Hong Local Government Area.

This training program, developed by UNICEF and funded by the Government of Germany through KFW, is being executed by the Mass Education Board.

During the inauguration on Wednesday, Mr. Aminu Umar, the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Mass Education Board, revealed that the registered beneficiaries would receive training in various trades. These include sewing, welding and fabrication, interlocking and tiling, poultry farming, fashion design, shoe and bag making.

He commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for creating an enabling environment for non-governmental organizations like UNICEF to operate and bring impactful programs to the lives of children and vulnerable people in the state.

Mr. Joel Jutum, a UNICEF Education Consultant in Adamawa, encouraged the beneficiaries to seize this opportunity to acquire the skills necessary for self-reliance. He emphasized that the initiative aims to teach people to sustain themselves, rather than providing temporary assistance.

Dr. Garba Umar, the Commissioner for Education, who was represented by Yohana Audu, Director of Science and Technology, urged the trainees to use the knowledge gained from the program to fight poverty effectively.

Representatives of the beneficiaries, Mr. Silas Timothy and Amina Hamidu, expressed their gratitude to the state government and UNICEF for the opportunities provided and pledged to make efficient use of the acquired skills.

